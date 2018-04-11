Head to Head Survey: ENI (E) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

ENI (NYSE: E) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. ENI pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENI and Tidewater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $80.18 billion 0.86 $3.87 billion $1.51 25.04 Tidewater N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENI and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 4 3 4 0 2.00 Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENI currently has a consensus target price of $25.12, suggesting a potential downside of 33.56%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 4.91% 4.95% 2.06% Tidewater N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Tidewater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats Tidewater on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique. It also supplies, trades, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the generation of electricity; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

