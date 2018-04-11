Contrasting TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) & Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TravelCenters of America and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 114.75%. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TravelCenters of America does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.15% -2.20% -0.74% Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45%

Volatility & Risk

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Group 1 Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion 0.02 $9.26 million ($0.30) -11.90 Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.12 $213.44 million $7.73 8.00

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats TravelCenters of America on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities. Its customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s business included 255 travel centers in 43 states in the United States primarily along the United States interstate highway system, and the province of Ontario, Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s business included 233 convenience stores in 11 states in the United States.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.