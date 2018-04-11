Head-To-Head Contrast: Graphic Packaging (GPK) and UFP Technologies (UFPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphic Packaging has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Graphic Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 6.23% 7.70% 6.82% Graphic Packaging 6.82% 17.09% 4.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. UFP Technologies does not pay a dividend. Graphic Packaging pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Graphic Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $147.84 million 1.57 $9.21 million $1.25 25.44 Graphic Packaging $4.40 billion 1.11 $300.20 million $0.63 25.03

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Graphic Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and Graphic Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Graphic Packaging 0 2 6 0 2.75

Graphic Packaging has a consensus target price of $17.21, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats UFP Technologies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven paperboard mills in North America. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. The Corporate and Other segment includes the Pacific Rim operating segment.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.