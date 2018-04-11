Contrasting Halma (HLMAF) and W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Halma (OTCMKTS: HLMAF) and W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of W. W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of W. W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halma and W. W. Grainger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $1.26 billion 5.12 $200.97 million $0.53 32.03 W. W. Grainger $10.42 billion 1.52 $585.73 million $11.46 24.57

W. W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Halma. W. W. Grainger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

W. W. Grainger pays an annual dividend of $5.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Halma does not pay a dividend. W. W. Grainger pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. W. Grainger has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Halma and W. W. Grainger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 0 0 0 N/A W. W. Grainger 3 12 2 0 1.94

W. W. Grainger has a consensus price target of $240.91, indicating a potential downside of 14.44%. Given W. W. Grainger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. W. Grainger is more favorable than Halma.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and W. W. Grainger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A W. W. Grainger 5.62% 35.76% 11.51%

Volatility and Risk

Halma has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. W. Grainger has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. W. Grainger beats Halma on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. The company's Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products. Its Medical segment offers mechanical and fluidic components; ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical products; peristaltic, syringe, piston, and gear pumps; miniature valves, micro pumps, and fluid components; real-time location systems; specialized components and fluid transfer subassemblies; diagnostic medical devices; clinical grade non-invasive blood pressure monitoring products and technologies; and lenses as aids to diagnosis and surgery. The company's Environmental & Analysis segment provides mass flow meters and controllers, and pressure controllers; ultraviolet disinfection systems and light water treatment equipment; optical and high temperature metallized fibers; multispectral and digital imaging systems; multi-utility M2M solutions; equipment and software to monitor and analyze water cycle; radiometric and photometric systems and software; spectrometers and spectral sensors; water and environmental analysis equipment; moisture management products; electrochemical sensors; and opto-electronic solutions. Halma plc was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About W. W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes fasteners, gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies. The company serves small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

