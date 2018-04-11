Anglo American (AAL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($21.20) to GBX 2,000 ($28.27) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($19.79) to GBX 2,300 ($32.51) in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,550 ($21.91) to GBX 1,580 ($22.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,270 ($17.95) to GBX 1,550 ($21.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.56).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,679 ($23.73) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 950.10 ($13.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,870 ($26.43).

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.93), for a total transaction of £1,847,638.62 ($2,611,503.35).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

