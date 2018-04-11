Anixter (AXE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter (NYSE:AXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXE. ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Anixter in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Anixter stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,480.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. Anixter has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Anixter had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Anixter will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 7,800 shares of Anixter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $624,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,812 shares of company stock worth $1,773,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anixter by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anixter by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Anixter by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anixter by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anixter by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixter Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

