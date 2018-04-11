Anoncoin (ANC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $5,119.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 117.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006217 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001775 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to buy Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

