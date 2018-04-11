AntiBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $91,877.00 (CRYPTO:ANTI)

AntiBitcoin (CURRENCY:ANTI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. AntiBitcoin has a total market cap of $91,877.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AntiBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiBitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One AntiBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,944.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.88 or 0.09426650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00027522 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00170704 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.01760740 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016376 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004338 BTC.

AntiBitcoin Coin Profile

AntiBitcoin (ANTI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2015. AntiBitcoin’s total supply is 17,465,159 coins. AntiBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @anti_bitcoin. The official website for AntiBitcoin is anti.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anti Bitcoin was created as a symbol against greed and dishonesty inside the cryptocurrency community, it seeks to point out bitcoin's greatest flaws, such as market manipulation by small groups of individuals. “

Buying and Selling AntiBitcoin

AntiBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy AntiBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiBitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

