Aon plc Class A (AON) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aon plc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1314918440915 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE AON traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 759,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,985. Aon plc Class A has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34,221.55, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Aon plc Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aon plc Class A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $593,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $210,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,477 shares of company stock valued at $17,453,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aon plc Class A (AON) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/aon-plc-class-a-aon-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-10-updated.html.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aon plc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aon plc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.