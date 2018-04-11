APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Takes $215,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,103,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 367,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,209,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,716,000 after purchasing an additional 470,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,209,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,208,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,664,000 after purchasing an additional 923,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.38 per share, with a total value of $101,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,035.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. 3,916,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34,119.20, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Takes $215,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/apcm-wealth-management-for-individuals-buys-new-position-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.