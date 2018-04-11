48,943 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Acquired by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 2,219,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,083. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

