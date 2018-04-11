Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,207.74, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $101,330.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $3,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 602,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 73,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 849,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after buying an additional 91,820 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

