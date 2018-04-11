Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Analysts at Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARI. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

ARI stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 38.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1,926.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 74.11%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $103,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $735,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,377. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estat

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

