Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) Receives News Impact Score of -0.09

Headlines about Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Senior Floating earned a news impact score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.5467799019256 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:AFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 42,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,850. Apollo Senior Floating has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar characteristics.

