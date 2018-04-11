Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 13,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,667. Apollo Tactical Income has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/apollo-tactical-income-fund-inc-aif-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

About Apollo Tactical Income

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its assets in credit instruments, such as senior loans, subordinated loans, high yield corporate bonds, notes, bills, debentures, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products, bank loans, corporate loans, convertible and preferred securities, government and municipal obligations, mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other fixed-income instruments, and investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.