Appian Corp (APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.10 Million

Analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report sales of $46.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $46.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $199.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $239.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. BTIG Research began coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Appian to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In related news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 21,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $594,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $712,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 189,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,830.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,017,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth $7,105,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 282,406 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $4,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Appian has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

