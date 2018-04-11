Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 27,500 Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 27,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $712,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 92,093 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $2,424,808.69.

On Monday, March 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 70,209 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $1,846,496.70.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.96 and a PE ratio of -45.69. Appian has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. Appian’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on APPN shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Appian by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,017,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 127,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $7,105,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 282,406 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

