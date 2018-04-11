Vetr Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have $191.74 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.52.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.20 on Monday, reaching $173.25. 28,545,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,955,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $854,362.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

