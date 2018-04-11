Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $175.00 price objective from investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Vetr cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morningstar set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $862,835.94, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

