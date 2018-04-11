Apple (AAPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $174.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862,835.94, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

