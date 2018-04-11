Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $854,362.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.52.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

