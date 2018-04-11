Apple (AAPL) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie set a $188.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.44. 22,429,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,893,801. The stock has a market cap of $862,835.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $140.45 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,517.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 178,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

