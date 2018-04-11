Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $203.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $203.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $188.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.21.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.66. 9,342,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,586,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $140.45 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $862,835.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,234,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $190,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/apple-aapl-pt-set-at-203-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.