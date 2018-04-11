Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 46,200 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $70,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 983,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,059,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after acquiring an additional 656,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Justin G. Knight purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,286,255.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson Knight acquired 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $74,830.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

APLE stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,030.88, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $289.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.75 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

