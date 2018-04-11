AppleCoin (CRYPTO:APW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

AppleCoin (CURRENCY:APW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One AppleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AppleCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. AppleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AppleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AppleCoin

AppleCoin’s total supply is 1,600,127,252 coins and its circulating supply is 127,252 coins. AppleCoin’s official website is apcoin.co. AppleCoin’s official Twitter account is @Apple_coin.

AppleCoin Coin Trading

AppleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy AppleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppleCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

