Head to Head Comparison: AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) and The Competition

AquaVenture (NYSE: WAAS) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AquaVenture to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AquaVenture and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaVenture -21.29% -7.19% -4.79% AquaVenture Competitors 10.39% 8.90% 2.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AquaVenture and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AquaVenture $121.15 million -$25.79 million -13.46 AquaVenture Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.35

AquaVenture’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AquaVenture. AquaVenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AquaVenture has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaVenture’s peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AquaVenture and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaVenture 0 0 4 0 3.00 AquaVenture Competitors 86 224 252 13 2.33

AquaVenture presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.90%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 2.24%. Given AquaVenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AquaVenture is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of AquaVenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of AquaVenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AquaVenture peers beat AquaVenture on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.