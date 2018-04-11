Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.67% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $538.84, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/arbor-realty-trust-abr-position-increased-by-millennium-management-llc-updated.html.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.