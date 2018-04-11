ArcBest (ARCB) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ArcBest earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7594007109398 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

ARCB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 27,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,381. The firm has a market cap of $816.68, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.69 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

