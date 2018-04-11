Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 212,500 Shares of Arch Coal (ARCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) by 4,086.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Arch Coal worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,939.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of -0.13. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $101.84.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

