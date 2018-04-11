Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 169,978 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (AROC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 169,978 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Archrock worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 970,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,191 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.91. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. Archrock had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

