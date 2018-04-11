Critical Contrast: Precision Castparts (PCP) & Arconic (ARNC)

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) and Precision Castparts (NYSE:PCP) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arconic and Precision Castparts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic -0.57% 11.29% 3.20% Precision Castparts 15.17% 12.16% 6.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arconic and Precision Castparts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic 0 4 5 0 2.56 Precision Castparts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arconic presently has a consensus price target of $29.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.69%. Given Arconic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arconic is more favorable than Precision Castparts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Arconic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Arconic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arconic and Precision Castparts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic $12.96 billion 0.86 -$74.00 million $1.22 18.82 Precision Castparts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Precision Castparts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arconic.

Dividends

Arconic pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Precision Castparts pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Arconic pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Arconic beats Precision Castparts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces and sells integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, as well as aluminum products for the industrial products end market. This segment serves nonresidential building and construction, and commercial transportation end markets. The company sells its products directly to customers and through distributors. Arconic Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

About Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Corp. is a manufacturer of metal components and products. The Company has three business segments: Investment Cast Products, Forged Products and Airframe Products. The Company’s Investment Cast Products segment manufactures investment castings and provides related investment casting materials and alloys, for aircraft engines, industrial gas turbine (IGT) engines, airframes, armaments, medical prostheses, unmanned aerial vehicles and other industrial applications. The Company’s Forged Products segment manufactures forged components from titanium and nickel-based alloys, and nickel, titanium and cobalt-based alloys for aerospace and non-aerospace markets, which include products for oil and gas, chemical processing and pollution control applications. The Company’s Airframe Products segment manufactures fasteners, fastener systems, fluid fittings, aerostructures and precision components, primarily for aerospace applications.

