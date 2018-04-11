Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 265,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,446. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $251.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

