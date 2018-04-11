Ardor Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $261.08 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Ardor token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003767 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, AEX, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00141701 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019156 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012788 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007651 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ardor Token Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, AEX and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

