Ardor Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ardor has a market cap of $261.48 million and $1.88 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, AEX, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00141076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019196 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032761 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012793 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007605 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to purchase Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

