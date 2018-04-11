Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $262.65 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Ardor token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003808 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, AEX, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00136322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00063150 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018709 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012805 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007858 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and AEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

