Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Ares Commercial Real has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Commercial Real has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

NYSE ACRE opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Commercial Real has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Commercial Real news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 12,715 shares of Ares Commercial Real stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Ares Commercial Real Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

