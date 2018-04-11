Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ARDC remained flat at $$16.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,320. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ares-dynamic-credit-allocation-fund-inc-ardc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.