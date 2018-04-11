Ares Management (ARES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 286,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,916. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,729.65, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Management by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 820,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 401,265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 273,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,778,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

