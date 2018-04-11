arGEN-X BV (ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $100.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.51) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned arGEN-X BV an industry rank of 181 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on arGEN-X BV in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered arGEN-X BV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on arGEN-X BV from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on arGEN-X BV to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

arGEN-X BV stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,608. arGEN-X BV has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in arGEN-X BV stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of arGEN-X BV worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “arGEN-X BV (ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/argen-x-bv-argx-given-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-by-brokerages.html.

arGEN-X BV Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on arGEN-X BV (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for arGEN-X BV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for arGEN-X BV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.