27,342 Shares in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.17% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

APEI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,348. The stock has a market cap of $689.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Panzarella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean C. Halle sold 2,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $780,745. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

