Arizona State Retirement System Has $703,000 Stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 223.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after buying an additional 154,553 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 241,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

PGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

PGNX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 734,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,686. The stock has a market cap of $519.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.46. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.30% and a negative net margin of 436.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arizona State Retirement System Has $703,000 Stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/arizona-state-retirement-system-buys-81605-shares-of-progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc-pgnx-updated-updated-updated.html.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.