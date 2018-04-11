Arizona State Retirement System Invests $797,000 in Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.17% of Chuy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 697.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 473,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 414,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 109,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 69,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,752. Chuy’s Holdings has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $452.99, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.33.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $96.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chuy’s to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

