Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $24.00 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 6.86% of Ark Restaurants worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

