Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.24. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 6.86% of Ark Restaurants worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

