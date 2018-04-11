Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Armada Hoffler Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2904883857648 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 65,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,383. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $614.27, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

