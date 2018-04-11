Arne Josefsberg Sells 8,978 Shares of GoDaddy (GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 8,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $529,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,419.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arne Josefsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Arne Josefsberg sold 20,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $1,232,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Arne Josefsberg sold 2,941 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $177,518.76.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. 856,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,744. The firm has a market cap of $10,181.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.47 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 118,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arne Josefsberg Sells 8,978 Shares of GoDaddy (GDDY) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/arne-josefsberg-sells-8978-shares-of-godaddy-inc-gddy-stock-updated.html.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.