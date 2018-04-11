ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArQule in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann upgraded ArQule from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of ARQL opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. ArQule has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth $2,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $6,674,584.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

