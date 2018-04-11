ARRIS Group (ARRS) Given Media Impact Score of 0.18

News coverage about ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARRIS Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.4956314636583 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ARRIS Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised ARRIS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $36.00 price target on ARRIS Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut ARRIS Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ARRIS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of ARRS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,082. ARRIS Group has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $4,899.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. ARRIS Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts expect that ARRIS Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ARRIS Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Robert J. Stanzione purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 862,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,041,908.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $51,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,653.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,440 and have sold 9,914 shares valued at $261,576. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

