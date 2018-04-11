ARRIS Group (ARRS) to Buyback $300.00 million in Outstanding Shares

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, March 22nd. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ARRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut ARRIS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ARRIS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARRIS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $36.00 price target on shares of ARRIS Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ:ARRS traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. 1,290,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ARRIS Group has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $4,919.94, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ARRIS Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 2,000 shares of ARRIS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,653.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Potts sold 4,419 shares of ARRIS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $116,219.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,440 and have sold 9,914 shares valued at $261,576. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARRIS Group

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

