Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) & The Competition Critical Analysis

Arsanis (NASDAQ: ASNS) is one of 89 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Arsanis to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arsanis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arsanis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arsanis Competitors 449 1660 4474 146 2.64

Arsanis presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Arsanis’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arsanis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arsanis and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis N/A -$33.87 million -1.39 Arsanis Competitors $1.05 billion $96.04 million 0.80

Arsanis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arsanis. Arsanis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Arsanis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arsanis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis N/A N/A N/A Arsanis Competitors -5,580.84% -62.17% -25.05%

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

